MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after making alarming threats near Miami Lakes K-8 Center.

A video from Only in Dade, showed Eduardo Calderon Jr. making gun signs with his fingers and yelling that he would shoot everyone in the school as he walked into the middle of the street, Tuesday, near the school.

Police tried to talk to him at first but eventually, several officers moved in to take him down.

Calderon Jr. has a prior arrest for trespassing and was arrested, booked and charged for this latest incident.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.