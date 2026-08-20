NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after deputies said he made a false bomb threat against a Salvation Army building.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area near Northwest 38th Street and 19th Avenue on Wednesday.

Employees at the building evacuated as a precaution upon recieving the threat.

According to deputies, Juan Carlos Sibila claimed there was a bomb inside the building.

After conducting a safety sweep of the building, officials weren’t able to find an explosive device and gave the all-clear.

Sibila was charged with making a false report about placing a bomb.

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