SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody after, authorities said, he ordered food at several Sports Grill restaurants and left without paying.

Officials said 40-year-old Juan Carlos Rivera targeted the restaurant chain, ran up the tab and took off.

Christine Marques, chief operating officer for the business, said Rivera was sitting at the bar for several hours.

“In Doral, he was at the bar for almost four hours. Just sitting. Chilling, having a great time. Drinking very expensive liquor,” Christine Marques said.

According to the arrest report, Juan Carlos Rivera, 40, went to the Sports Grill at 5741 Northwest 87th Avenue in Doral on May 10. He racked up a tab of $260 in food and drinks before walking out.

“Oh my God, what! A $200 tab? And then they walk out,” an employee said.

Authorities said this wasn’t the only sports grill Rivera left without paying at.

Surveillance video caught Rivera at all the restaurants, including one on Bird Road, in Kendall and Doral.

Marques said he hit all five of their locations, using the exact same tactics.

“Which was stupid. He ordered the same things,” said Marques. “Someone came in. They spent an inordinate amount of time at the bar, ordering Space Dust, Special grilled wings, mozzarella sticks, Jameson, the whole nine yards. And then told the bartender ‘Hey, I want to order something for my wife.’ When the order was delivered for him to go, he said, ‘Hey, you know, my wife’s outside. I’m gonna go outside and drop this off for her.’ And then he bailed.”

Authorities took Rivera into custody in Doral Wednesday night.

“When you take advantage of the homegrown, small-town guy, it’s not cool,” Marquez said.

Rivera appeared in bond court Thursday where he was charged with organized scheme to defraud and was held without bond.

He was previously wanted for a strong-arm robbery probation warrant in 2019.

