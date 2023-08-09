NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested following cell phone video that, police said, showed him firing shots into a crowd during an illegal intersection takeover in Northwest Miami-Dade over the weekend.

According to police, Micheal Trillo was arrested days after the video was shared on social media that showed the chaotic scene on Northwest 146th Street and Seventh Avenue, early Sunday morning.

In the video, a white Dodge doing donuts in the intersection struck a parked vehicle. That is when Trillo is seen brandishing a firearm and discharging multiple rounds at the Dodge, striking multiple people and causing panic and chaos among the gathered spectators.

Police were able to stop the Dodge on Interstate 95 near Northwest 95th Street.

Paramedics transported a man and a woman to Ryder Trauma Center. A third victim was taken to Hialeah Hospital by a friend. He was later transferred to Ryder Trauma Center.

Investigators said the injured victims range in age from 19 to 20 years old.

According to police, Trillo has a criminal history. He was arrested last September in Palm Beach County in connection to a catalytic converter theft ring.

In January, police said, Trillo was arrested again for his role in a drag racing operation. He accepted a plea deal in exchange for five years probation.

Trillo has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.