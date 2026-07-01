MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is getting a stiff lesson in the law after exposing himself in a Miami Springs hotel parking lot led to authorities finding several weapons and a stash of drugs inside of his vehicle.

According to Miami Springs Police, officers responded to reports of a man exposing himself near his vehicle outside of a hotel near Northwest 36th Street and 42nd Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers arrested Kenton Torrell Williams.

During their investigation, officers recovered a handgun from his pocket and an AR-15-style rifle from inside his vehicle. They also recovered approximately 9.5 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and packaging materials consistent with the sale of narcotics.

Williams now faces charges for indecent exposure, cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

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