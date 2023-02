MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of damaging a cash machine with a screwdriver at the TD Bank along 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores will face charges.

Police arrested 51-year-old Alexis Diaz.

Diaz said he was trying to free his debit card that became stuck in the machine. His use of a screwdriver caused even more damage and left the machine disabled.

He has been charged with criminal mischief.