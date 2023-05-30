SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 29-year-old man, identified as John Kelly Beaubrun, was apprehended on Monday afternoon following an incident of child abuse and attempted kidnapping involving two victims and their family on the beach.

Beaubrun began to speak with the victims and said he would offer them candy if they would leave with him, according to court documents.

Then, the victims told him to leave them alone and he intentionally grabbed both victims by their arms and proceeded to walk away with them toward the beach access exit which led to Collins Avenue, which is approximately 200 feet away.

Upon hearing the cries of the victim’s family attempted to intervene. The defendant became belligerent and aggressive with them and was refusing to let them go.

When Beaubrun refused to leave the victims, several other bystanders had to physically intervene to get him to release them from his custody, in that process he sustained an injury.

This incident was taken care of in defense of the victims, who were both under the age of 13. The Defendant was taken into custody and transported via Aventura Hospital.

Without the intervention, it is still unknown what the defendant’s intent was with the children.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.