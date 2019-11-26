Man arrested for carrying loaded firearm at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man for carrying a loaded firearm through Miami International Airport.

He was arrested at the airport at around 10:35 p.m., Monday.

According to police, 54-year-old Mauro Bebiano Borin went to Checkpoint J Central, an area of MIA that was clearly restricted to the public, with a carry-on bag that contained a loaded firearm.

Police located Borin and found the firearm in his carry-on bag upon their arrival.

Borin was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

In bond court Tuesday, Borin advised that he was a tourist from Brazil who was visiting Miami with his wife.

The judge set his bond at $2,500.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.