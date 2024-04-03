NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A local man, identified as Daniel Gomez, faces charges after allegedly burglarizing the Skylake Synagogue in North Miami Beach over the weekend. According to police, Gomez is accused of stealing clothes and other items donated to the house of worship.

The incident, which occurred on Mar. 30, was captured on the synagogue’s CCTV system. Footage showed Gomez illegally entering the property by jumping over a fence and forcing his was into the donation building and sheds.

He was then seen rummaging through bags of donated clothing before exiting and re-entering the premises to break into another detached building on the synagogue’s grounds.

North Miami Police responded to the Skylake Synagogue after being alerted of the burglary. A security officer was able to identify Gomez from the surveillance video. The security officer reportedly noticed Gomez was wearing the same clothing before and after the burglary.

Gomez was arrested on Monday in the vicinity of Northeast 19th Avenue and 183rd Street. He was transported to TGK Correctional Center for booking.

A judge has since set Gomez’s bond at $2,500 and issued a stern order prohibiting him from approaching Skylake Synagogue.

