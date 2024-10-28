SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he shot his ex-wife multiple times in her residence in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving her in critical condition, according to police.

Pedro Nunez is accused of entering his ex-wife’s home on the 6200 block of SW 109th Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, and opening fire.

According to the arrest report, a witness, who resides in an adjacent unit, returned home around 3:35 a.m. and found blood on the floor, prompting him to contact police.

Responding officers discovered the victim in her bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds to her torso, extremities, and buttocks, the report states.

While drifting in and out of consciousness, the victim identified Nunez as the shooter, according to police.

She was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical but stable condition.

Nunez surrendered to Hialeah Police, who transferred him and a firearm to Miami-Dade investigators.

He later admitted to shooting the victim after a heated argument, police said.

Nunez was booked on attempted felony murder charges and remains in custody.

