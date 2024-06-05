MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted felony murder following a stabbing incident at a 24-Hour Fitness gym in Miami Gardens last month.

On May 9, Miami Gardens patrol officers responded to a reported stabbing at the 24-Hour Fitness located at 19371 NW 27th Ave.

Officers found the victim at the front doors of the gym with stab wounds to his left underarm, left forearm and left buttock.

The victim was airlifted to Aventura Hospital’s trauma unit due to the severity of his injuries.

According to the arrest report, the victim identified Andrew Rodriguez, of Miami Gardens, as the suspect, stating that on that day, Rodriguez had approached him at the gym and made remarks about the victim’s disabled daughter.

Rodriguez told the victim “you are weak just like your daughter,” the report states. A physical altercation ensued, during which Rodriguez allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim reportedly told police that he knew Rodriguez from a previous encounter at the gym, where Rodriguez accused him of attempting to have an affair with his girlfriend.

Police said that surveillance footage confirmed that Rodriguez entered the gym, armed himself with a knife from his bag, and attacked the victim.

Rodriguez surrendered to police on Tuesday. He invoked his rights and refused to speak during the interview.

He was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

