SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested for disrupting a Shabbat service using antisemitic language towards synagogue-goers in Sunny Isles Beach, officials said.

According to officials, Yudel Antonio Herrero, 47, stood outside King David Chabad and used a shofar (ram’s horn) to disrupt the worshipers’ prayers on Saturday.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Sunny Isles Beach Police Chief Edward Santiago made the announcement Monday.

“There is no place in our community, or any community, for those who revel in spouting hate,” said Fernandez Rundle. “Individuals who feel that they have license to desecrate the religious ceremonies and sentiments of Shabbat services and to desecrate the Holiday of Sukkot are in for a surprise. Neither my prosecutors, the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department nor the law enforcement community of Miami-Dade County will allow that to happen.”

Herrero was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with disturbing a school or religious assembly.

“This is a free country and everyone’s right to worship and be free of hate and malice is sacrosanct,” said Fernandez Rundle. “And of course, the synagogue like a church, is a sacred place of worship. And so he was arrested and he will be charged under a new law that Florida passed recently.”

Officials believe the case is the first in Florida to apply a newly enacted statute that classifies disturbing religious services and other assemblies as felony crimes.

“As Chief of Police, my officers and I will not tolerate any form of hate towards our community and places of worship. Our residents and visitors will have peace of mind when attending religious services because they will know that our officers are out here vigilantly protecting them from individuals like this. We will continue to work with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to ensure that there will be consequences for this type of hate.” said Sunny Isles Beach Police Chief Edward Santiago.

The rabbi spoke out and directed a message to his community and the arrested man.

“Individuals like this need to know that words matter and we don’t have the liberty to threaten people,” said Rabbi Yisrael Baron. “There was someone who was in the streets on Collins Avenue out here in the front who was being very confrontational and threatening people who are visibly Jewish.”

According to the arrest report, Herrero yelled directly at the victim: “All Jews must die. [Expletive] the Jews.”

“The defendant in this case intentionally, willfully and maliciously went to the synagogue to disrupt those services and to spew hate and he used a shofar, which is a ram’s horn to drown out the services,” said Fernandez Rundle. “… This is exactly what our community wanted, was to have a law that says it’s serious if you disrupt or desecrate anyone in a place of worship, or you disturb their worshippig in any way whatsoever.”

Baron said that his community appreciates the new Florida bill.

“We’re happy that the new legislature has created tools for law enforcement to keep us safe,” he said.

While Herrero’s current charges are listed as a misdemeanor, efforts are underway to elevate them to a 3rd-degree felony. His bond has been set at $1,500, and if posted, he will be placed under house arrest.

