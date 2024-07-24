SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after, police said, he stalked a 10-year-old girl at a Home Depot in Southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 58-year-old Kevin Hurley, a registered sex offender on probation, repeatedly made contact with and followed the girl inside the store, located at 19400 SW 106th Ave., at around 11:30 a.m. on July 4.

Rather than leaving, investigators said, the suspect waited in his car outside for the girl to leave.

Detectives said Hurley then followed the girl and her mother in his car until a witness confronted him, causing him to flee.

The suspect appeared in court Wednesday morning. He faces aggravated stalking charges.

