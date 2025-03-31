MIAMI (WSVN) - A Tennessee man was arrested in downtown Miami after allegedly selling fraudulent wristbands to Ultra Music Festival attendees, police said.

Christophe Duckett, 38, of Memphis, was taken into custody on Saturday near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 4th Street.

He faces charges of organized scheme to defraud and doing business without a license.

According to an arrest report, undercover detectives responded to the area after victims reported being sold fake Ultra Music Festival wristbands.

The victims reportedly told officers they purchased two wristbands from Duckett for $1,200 in cash. When they attempted to enter the festival, staff determined the wristbands were counterfeit and denied them entry, according to the report.

The victims confronted Duckett, who allegedly offered to return only $400, claiming he had already given the rest of the money away.

The victims then alerted a police sergeant, who detained Duckett.

Authorities said Duckett was not authorized to conduct business in Miami. He was arrested and booked into jail.

