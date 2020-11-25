Man arrested for allegedly fleeing from police in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken into custody for allegedly fleeing from police in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Several units responded to the scene at Northeast 152nd Terrace and 10th Avenue, Wednesday.

Police said they spotted the black car he was driving and believed it was connected to a crime. Details on that crime were not released.

The subject wound up crashing into the fence of a house after he tried to speed away from the police.

The homeowner held him down until police arrived.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.