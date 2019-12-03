Man arrested for alleged arson at Miami Gardens Mercedes dealership

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police have arrested a man accused of committing arson at a Mercedes Benz dealereship.

The incident occurred at the Mercedes Benz dealership located at 1200 NW 167th St., at around 3 a.m., Saturday.

According to police, Sanjeev Grewal, 36, went to the dealership on Black Friday to inquire about trading in a rental vehicle and then financing a new car.

Grewal claimed that the rental car was a stolen 2018 Ford Fusion, and the salesperson asked the manager to conduct an appraisal of the car.

The manager found that the Ford Fusion was rented by the suspect from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at a Las Vegas location two months prior, and it wasn’t reported stolen.

Grewal left the dealership without incident after being told he couldn’t be helped.

Police said he later returned to the dealership overnight and set several parked cars on fire, causing over $300,000 in damages.

The entire incident was caught on camera.

Two days later, police Baker Acted Grewal and arrested him for second-degree arson and criminal mischief.

He received a $200,000 bond but has an immigration hold since he is from Canada.

