MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was placed under arrest after he was caught videotaping a changing mother and her 10-year-old daughter in a Forever 21 dressing room in Miami Beach.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon at 701 Lincoln Road.

31-year-old Luca Dimichele was charged with video voyeurism and is being held with a $2500 bond.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

