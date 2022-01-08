MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run in Miami that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

Miami Police arrived at the scene of the crash near the 2300 block of Northwest Seventh Street, just after 5 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the crash involved an SUV, a sedan and a motorcycle.

An officer saw the driver of the white Toyota Tundra, 35-year-old Jose Rodriguez, in the driver’s seat when it struck a gray Chevrolet Equinox.

Rodriguez attempted to flee the scene until he was stopped around Northwest 23rd Court and Seventh Street, and was then placed under arrest.

Rodriguez was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

According to police reports, Rodriguez’s driver’s license was not found on records.

The motorcyclist involved in the accident was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

