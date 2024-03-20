MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have arrested a man who, they said, shot two people at a South Beach liquor store on Tuesday.

Detectives said the shooting was a result of an accidental discharge of a firearm inside Ocean 9 Liquor.

The incident occurred in the area of Ninth Street and Collins Avenue when fire rescue crews and local police officers responded.

The two victims were tourists visiting the area. A woman was reportedly struck in the legs and foot and needed to be transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center. Miami Beach Fire Rescue took her to the hospital in stable condition.

According to officials, another man was found injured and also transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police charged 24-year-old Antonio Foreman with tampering with physical evidence, culpable negligence, and inflicting personal injury.

Detectives said Foreman stashed his gun in the garbage can and apologized.

It remains unknown if the people involved were spring breakers or where they were from.

Foreman appeared in bond court on Wednesday where the judge issued an order to stay away from the victims and the liquor store.

His bond is set at $3,500.

