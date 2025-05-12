SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested and is being charged with video voyeurism after allegedly installing a hidden camera to secretly record his colleagues using a workplace bathroom.

According to police, 38-year-old Bernardo Pellicer-Dorta, an employee at a cosmetic store inside the Dolphin Mall was arrested Sunday night after a female sales associate reportedly found a recording device that looks a pen while she was using the restroom.

The sales associate informed the store manager, who then called the police.

Once police arrived, Dorta was interviewed, to which he told police he suspected that his colleagues were gossiping about him and he was about to be fired so, he planted the recording device in his blazer’s left pocket so he can replay their conversations at a later time. He went on to say that he had to use the restroom, so he took off his blazer and suspects that it must’ve fallen out during that time, adding that he had no intentions of invading anyone’s privacy.

Dorta allowed officials to view the videos on the pen.

In the video, Dorta was seeing strategically looking for places to hide the device, before putting it in the bottom corner of a cleaning supply cart with the lens positioned towards the toilet area and walking out, according to the arrest report. The video cuts to the victim entering the bathroom to relive herself and finding the camera.

After police confronted him about his contradictory statements, he confessed.

Dorta was taken to HCA Kendall hospital for evaluation after his heart rate was reportedly high.

He was then taken to Turner Guilford Knight and has since posted bond.

