NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of sneaking around a community and leaving residents on edge for months.

26-year-old Mike Jacques was arrested late Tuesday night after victim, Sofia Galiano, shared her story 7News about the numerous times she’s caught Jacques peeping through her window and trespassing on her property.

“He keeps coming back and he’s not even trying to hide it. Like I’ll probably see him in the next few days walking up and down my block,” said Galiano.

Galiano lives along Northwest First Court and 74th Street and she said Jacques has shown up on her surveillance cameras three times in the past two months.

On Sunday, she confronted him.

“Can I help you? What are you doing back there? What?” she said. ” I opened the door when he was coming out, and I asked him what he was doing, if I could help him, and he’s like, ‘I was looking for something,’ and he had nothing else to say. He just left.”

But officials said isn’t Jacques’ first offense.

In 2023, he was charged with kidnapping, raping, and battering a woman in Little Haiti. He also faced an associated burglary charge and police were worried there were more victims out there.

Those charges were dropped by the state.

In this recent incident, Jacques has been charged with stalking and burglary.

