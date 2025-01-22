FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man accused of killing a child was caught and cuffed Tuesday night.

Nineteen-year-old Montreal Savontae Jackson Jr. was arrested and charged Tuesday night for his involvement in the murder of 9-year-old Antavious Scott.

On Nov. 16 of last year, police said Savontae Jackson Jr fired shots into a group outside the South Point apartments, fatally striking Scott.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Scott suffering from at least one gunshot wound and not alert.

They immediately began lifesaving efforts until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived. Paramedics airlifted the child to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Homicide Bureau, detectives were able to arrest Jackson through investigative means.

He is being charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.