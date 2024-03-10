MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest months after a deadly ambush in Miami left a man dead.

Nathaniel Martin appeared in court, Saturday afternoon. The 44-year-old was charged with murder and was denied bond.

Authorities said the suspect robbed and killed a 61-year-old man in January.

Detectives said the victim was ambushed as he was leaving work at the nightclub Studio 60 on Northwest 36th Street and 23rd Avenue.

Police said Martin took off with the victim’s iPhone.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.