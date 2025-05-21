SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse after surveillance footage allegedly showed him inflicting pain on his 2-year-old daughter, police say.

According to the Sunny Isle Police Department, officers were dispatched to a condominium just before 9p.m. Tuesday after receiving an anonymous report citing a possible child abuse.

There, officers reviewed the condo building lobby surveillance which showed offender, 37-year-old Andrei Sevastianov, kicking, dragging, pushing, dropping and violently shaking the child as they make their way to an elevator after spending some time at the pool.

“I’ve seen people treat dogs this way and you’re outraged. To see someone treat a young, defenseless, innocent child like that is incomprehensible for lack of a better word,” said Sergeant Brian Schnell.

According to an arrest report, Sevastianov said he did not lose his temper and claimed the toddler he was being difficult.

The victim was transported to a nearby children’s hospital.

Sevastianov faces three counts of aggravated child abuse, five counts of child abuse with no great bodily harm, and one count of resisting arrest with violence. He is being held at Turner Guildford Knight jail and is expected to face a judge Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has been contacted and are involved in the investigation.

