WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested and charged a man after, they said, he sexually assaulted a woman in broad daylight outside of a strip mall in West Miami-Dade.

Daysnel Hernandez is now in jail and facing several felony charges after, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives said, the 41-year-old, confessed when he was picked up for a separate crime.

According to investigators, the attack happened Thursday near Northwest 72nd Avenue and Seventh Street.

Detectives said Hernandez hit the woman in the head with a rock, then held a screwdriver to her neck and dragged her to a secluded area.

The suspect has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery and sexual battery with a weapon.

