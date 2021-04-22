Man arrested, charged in string of North Miami Beach burglaries

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested in connection to a string of home burglaries in a North Miami Beach neighborhood.

Police took 54-year-old Ernesto Perez into custody on Wednesday.

In bond court, a judge gave him a $20,000 bond and a stay away order from a victim.

Back in March 2020, surveillance video captured a man breaking into a home along the 1600 block of Northeast 173rd Street and stealing a bicycle.

The homeowner said his house had been targeted twice.

According to neighbors, several other homes in the area have been hit as well.

