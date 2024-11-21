HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 27-year-old man is behind bars after, police said, he opened fire on a man and a teenage girl in Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, Louis Edward Harris Jr. fatally shot 23-year-old Brendan Francois along the 600 block of Southwest Eighth Street, just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday.

Investigatiors said a 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet.

Police arrested Harris on Thursday, He faces charges of second-degree murder with a weapon and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox