HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 27-year-old man is behind bars after, police said, he opened fire on a man and a teenage girl in Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, Louis Edward Harris Jr. fatally shot 23-year-old Brendan Francois along the 600 block of Southwest Eighth Street, just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday.

Investigatiors said a 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet.

Police arrested Harris on Thursday, He faces charges of second-degree murder with a weapon and criminal mischief.

