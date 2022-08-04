NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a suspect wanted in what they described as a possible road rage shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police on Thursday confirmed they have taken 27-year-old Jakari Rolle into custody.

Investigators said he opened fire on a vehicle next to him, near Northeast 205th Street and 16th Avenue, on Friday, at around 2:30 p.m.

Detectives said the victim tried to get away and crashed, injuring a passenger.

The injured driver was airlifted to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Rolle faces a list of charges, including attempted felony murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.