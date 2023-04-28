MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run in Miami that left a motorcyclist dead.

Elton Suarez Mesa appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Friday afternoon.

“You were arrested for leaving the scene of a crash causing a death and vehicular homicide,” said Glazer.

Suarez Mesa was placed under arrest on Thursday night.

Investigators said the crash took place along West Flagler Street, near 47th Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m., Thursday.

While the call came in as a pedestrian hit, it was actually a car versus motorcycle.

Surveillance video showed the motorcycle’s headlight heading west as the suspect’s red Toyota sedan entered the intersection.

According to City of Miami Police, Suarez Mesa was driving the Toyota when he collided with Suarez, pinning him underneath his car.

Surveillance cameras from a nail salon across the street captured the suspect seconds after impact as he hopped out of his car and walked around the vehicle. After grabbing several items from the front seat, he took off running.

“He basically left this person lifeless on the floor, did not call 911, did not assist in any way,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz, “so that’s very disturbing that another human being would do that.”

The victim, identified by family as 50-year-old Edgar Suarez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Loved ones said the victim was on his way to work at Miami International Airport at the time.

The Toyota was later towed away as evidence. Police said there were items with the suspect’s name inside the vehicle, and the fingerprints taken also belong to him.

Police said they received information that Suarez Mesa was a flight risk, and that’s why it was so important to find him quickly.

A detective in the case asked to speak in court Friday.

“He had no regard for the victim,” said the detective.

The detective said that the suspect not only ran from the crash, but also caused it.

“The defendant ran a flashing red signal, while the victim had a flashing yellow signal and the right of way,” said the detective. “The defendant violated the victim’s right of way, which caused the crash.”

Family members of the victim returned to the scene of the crash on Friday afternoon to leave flowers and teddy bears.

Suarez Mesa’s bond was set at $100,000. If he bonds out, he will be on house arrest, and he also has an immigration hold.

“We’re thankful to report that our traffic homicide detectives, as well as our felony apprehension team, were able to work collectively to locate the suspect responsible, who has since been charged accordingly,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Suarez Mesa is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

