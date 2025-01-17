MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to the brutal Downtown Miami attack that killed two people and injured two others.

Less than 24 hours after the brazen string of violence, detectives announced that they arrested 36-year-old Brenton Clarke and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Clarke used a plank of wood filled with nails to viscously tear into four homeless people who were sleeping on a sidewalk near North Miami Avenue and Sixth Street just before 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities said one person died at the scene, while three others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where a second victim died.

One of the victims’ bodies was located near the Brightline Station, while another was found down the block on North Miami Avenue.

“The offender attacked a homeless male, First Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street, then going eastbound on Sixth Street, approaching North Miami Avenue, encounters another homeless male, which he attacked with a stick as well. Turning his attention across the street, he then attacked a homeless couple that were there,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

On surveillance video, Clarke was seen taking the first victim’s belongings after delivering several blows.

As for the surviving victims, one is listed in critical condition, and the other is stable.

Police said Clarke doesn’t have a criminal history in Florida but has a minor offense in New York City.

According to the arrest report, Clarke declined to speak with detectives, so the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

