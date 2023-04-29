NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after, they said, he led law enforcement officers on a chaotic pursuit in Miami-Dade County.

Marc Anderson faces multiple charges, including fleeing from police and driving with a suspended license.

Police said the 54 year-old nearly rammed into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was attempting to stop him in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and 32nd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where Anderson exited a white pickup and fled on foot in the area of Northwest Second Avenue, near South Biscayne River Drive.

Investigators said the suspect jumped into a canal in an attempt to escape and came out.

When he was unable to get a back gate open, police said, he walked to other back yards before getting back in the water.

Dive teams surrounded Anderson and brought him to shore.

Police said he has a criminal record dating back to 1986, when he was 17 years old.

