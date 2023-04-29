NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after, they said, he led law enforcement officers on a chaotic pursuit in Miami-Dade County.

Marc Anderson faces multiple charges, including fleeing from police and driving with a suspended license.

Police said the 54 year-old nearly rammed into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was attempting to stop him in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and 32nd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where Anderson exited a white pickup and fled on foot in the area of Northwest Second Avenue, near South Biscayne River Drive.

Investigators said the suspect jumped into a canal in an attempt to escape and came out.

When he was unable to get a back gate open, police said, he walked to other back yards before getting back in the water.

Dive teams surrounded Anderson and brought him to shore.

Police said he has a criminal record dating back to 1986, when he was 17 years old.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox