NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who had barricaded himself for hours inside a Northwest Miami-Dade home surrendered.

38-year-old Donnell Bell was arrested at 9:26 p.m., Monday.

The man exited the home with his hands in the air and listened to commands made by officers.

A child was taken from the home by police before the man surrendered.

It all began around 2:12 p.m., when Miami-Dade police received calls regarding a man making threats who had barricaded himself inside a home.

Turns out the victim was his 17-year-old daughter.

Heavily armed police were seen in the area of the home, near Northwest 120th Street and 21st Court.

“They was asking him to come out, but he, umm, he wouldn’t come out,” said Henry Hope, a neighbor. “They had their guns out.”

Authorities told 7News they were working under the assumption that weapons were possibly inside the home.

Bell was charged with child abuse after an almost 8-hour stand-off with police, Monday.

The man came out peacefully as he was taken into custody. A boy, believed to be his son, was also retrieved from the home as an officer took him away.

Police said that the boy and two other juveniles are now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Neighbors were relieved the situation ended peacefully but are shocked by what unfolded.

