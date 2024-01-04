MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police arrested a man who appeared to be intoxicated and engaged in disruptive behavior at Miami International Airport on Wednesday night.

According to police, a supervisor of a TGI Fridays inside the airport called authorities to report a fight involving five people just before 8 p.m. Lee Edwards, identified as one of the passengers involved in the brawl, was allegedly yelling racial slurs at the manager and accused her of cutting his finger. said a police report.

The manager reportedly asked Edwards to calm down before Edwards walked toward garbage cans and returned with bloody hands.

When police arrived at the scene, they put Edwards in handcuffs after he resisted arrest, even kicking an officer in the chest, stated officials. Video footage showed officers escorting Edwards onto the tarmac inside Gate D, where he continued to resist.

As the situation escalated, Edwards was transported to the hospital for an evaluation before police booked him into jail. He now faces a rang of charges, including battery on an officer and resisting arrest.

