MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after, police said, he attacked multiple people at the airport.

Twenty-eight year old Dylan McDougall was arrested at Miami International Airport on Saturday.

Officials said he walked up to an elderly man and started punching him.

When a nearby police officer and TSA agent tried to stop him from attacking other passengers, officials said McDougall allegedly attacked them as well.

In bond court on Monday, he was charged with battery on a person 65 years or older and three counts of battery on a police officer and misdemeanor battery.

