MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest following a shooting inside a Liberty City gym.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday near 49th Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

It appears as though a sparring match was being held between members of two different gyms when a argument ensued.

According to the arrest report, 41-year old Eddie Denmark became irate after his son was sparring against another kid who he believed to bigger and older.

Denmark is accused of becoming vulgar and using foul language before another boxer tried to de-escalate situation.

It appears as though the two men settled their differences, but not long after another verbal confrontation occurred followed by a scuffle with multiple people pushing each other.

At some point, Denmark pulled out a gun and shot the man about five times.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center where he is listed in stable but critical condition.

Denmark was kept inside a police cruiser for several hours as detectives questioned him before taking him to the police department.

He now faces several charges including, second-degree attempted murder, unlawful discharge of firearm, and displaying a firearm while committing a felony.

