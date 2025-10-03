MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested for allegedly making violent threats outside of a Miami Beach synagogue, according to police.

Authorities say 25-year-old Jonathan Toubes was standing outside of Temple Moses spewing venomous threats and stalking families around their place of worship during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish faith.

“He’s yelled at me, my children, he’s yelled at my wife yesterday, he follows us,” said victim Jaime Straz, during Toubes’ bond court appearance. “Our kids were afraid to go to sleep last night.”

According to the arrest report, Toubes allegedly shouted “he hated Jews and he was going to blow the place up.”

“Blowing up the face of synagogue attendees,” said the victim. “He mentioned raping patrons of the synagogue.”

The alleged threats were made outside of the place of worship and the neighboring school.

It’s not his first time being in custody for allegedly making cruel threats outside of Temple Moses.

Toubes was previously arrested two weeks ago for harassing and intimidating based on religious or ethnic heritage during another Jewish holiday, Rosh Hashanah.

Temple Moses’ congregation members, Rabbi, Miami Beach Police and the city’s mayor were all part of Toubes’ Friday morning bond court appearance.

“The bottom line is this person has been terrorizing the community,” Rabbi Daniel Haidar of Temple Moses. “They’ve been harassing attendees with young children that he has come behind and around.”

The suspect lives nearby and has been screaming anti-Jewish threats to anyone in his path for months, they told the judge.

“Especially in light of what happened in Manchester yesterday, we’re terrified, we’re scared,” said a victim.

“We’re gonna have to increase police resources to that area based on this,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

The judge ordered Toubes to stop harassing Jewish people in Miami Beach.

“Leave the Jewish people on Miami Beach alone,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer. “They deserve to be able to just walk on the street as anybody else.”

Toubes is charged with disturbing a religious assembly with prejudice and a credible threat, and remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

He also must see a judge before posting bond, and will be placed on house arrest if he posts bond, according to Glazer.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.