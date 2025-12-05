MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 34-year-old man is behind bars after, police say, he caused a major scare at a South Beach convenience store.

Surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, captures Danneil Duncan at the corner of Ninth and Washington during an Oct. 19 afternoon, when all of a sudden he entered Friendz Food Market and began pointing a gun at customers inside.

“Shoot!” a customer says when they notice the armed Duncan.

The mayhem wasn’t directed only at the customers inside but also at the off-camera clerk standing behind the counter, according to Miami Beach Police.

One of the men in the area is seen running back into the store when he notices the gun. He turns to the clerk and asks whether they have a gun on them to protect the store.

“You got [a gun] on you?” the man asks.

Police are then quickly called to the market.

Jerome Plotkin says he watched it all happen from the other side of Washington, outside his business, South Beach Tattoos.

“I was scared of a stray bullet, killing someone,” he said.

He detailed the commotion inside and around the store during the incident.

“Daylight, it was the middle of the day,” said Plotkin. “Big commotion, screaming, yelling, cursing.”

After a quick search for Duncan, Miami Beach Police said they found him on Ninth Street, just east of the store.

Officers say they recovered the gun, a knife, and “an extended magazine protruding from his right short pocket and attached was a black Glock 43X,” according to the arrest report.

Detectives say that when he was confronted, Duncan yelled, “Just shoot me.”

But no shots were fired, and police were able to place him into handcuffs as Plotkin watched.

“They chased him down, laid him down. They disarmed him, and they arrested him,” said a witness.

According to police, Duncan had an additional magazine connected to that gun with 12 bullets inside.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.