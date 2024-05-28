SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after, police say, he choked a child at a park.

Sunny Isles Beach Police arrested 60-year-old Robert Marcu on Monday after a video caught him with his hands around a child’s neck and repeatedly shaking him.

Video, obtained by 7News, shows the physical altercation between Marcu and an unidentified child.

“As a parent, it really angers you,” said Sunny Isles Beach Police Department Sgt. Melissa Porro.

Police reported some kids had a little fight at Gwen Margolis Park and that’s when Marcu intervened and the situation escalated.

“The kids had some kind of little fight and this father, out of nowhere, just decided to intervene and commit this heinous crime,” said Porro.

The video shows Marcu intervening by using violence.

“One father decided to take action and matters into his own hands and proceeded to go ahead and grab this other child by the neck and violently shake this child,” said Porro.

Police arrested Marcu at his home shortly after the incident.

On Tuesday, Marcu was in court ready to give his side of the story.

“Well your judge, the incident was minor,” said Marcu.

“Don’t talk about the facts. You are presumed not guilty. You have a right to have a lawyer to be in court with you,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Police said there is no excuse for this behavior.

“No one should ever put their hands on anyone and as police officers, we strongly do not condone or promote violence,” said Porro.

Marcu remains behind bars. If he posts his bond, he has been ordered not to come within 15 feet of the child.

