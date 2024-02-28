MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after, police said, he stole expensive items from a truck in a Miami neighborhood.

According to Miami Police, the suspect broke into the victim’s truck, Monday night, stealing various work tools, credit cards, and other essential items.

But the victim, Jay Bruns, used a GPS tracker to track down the accused thief and his stolen stuff.

Bruns said his truck was broken into outside his Venetian Islands condominium on Monday night

That night he received a call from a neighbor that a strange man was lingering in the area of their neighborhood.

“I got a call from my neighbor. She asked me if I can come outside to help her. She said there was a strange guy with a shirt off over here with a bottle of vodka,” Bruns said.

The neighbor went on to ask Bruns if he can escort her inside the condo because of the stranger that was walking around the property.

“She was scared, and she said ‘Jay, I don’t feel safe at all,” Bruns said.

Bruns saw the man and told him to leave the area but later realized his truck had been burglarized.

“My wallet was missing along with some other items in my truck,” said Bruns.

He said he had been moving tools to and from his truck but he noticed things were missing.

“[I saw] some hydraulic crimping tools and a powered drill of mine laying on the ground,” said Bruns.

The tools were found over where the stranger had been hanging out, prompting Bruns to call police.

As he waited for police, Bruns got inside his truck and started looking for the suspect.

“I was driving and shining it at the same time,” said Bruns.

Using a flashlight, he spotted the man at a nearby park.

“When the police came here, I flagged them over,” said Bruns.

But the sight of the man wasn’t enough as the victim lost sight of the suspected burglar. He filed a police report and went home.

But later that night, Bruns said his phone started pinging some items.

“I’m inside my condo and I have a tracker on my wallet and I look, and I look, and it’s pinged,” said Bruns. “In Overtown on 14th Street in Miami Avenue.”

Bruns said he quickly jumped in his car and followed the GPS which led him to where the suspect was.

He said he found the man and called a nearby police officer.

“I told him hat my pants, my shoes, and my shirt.”

Bruns said he was able to convince Miami Police that the suspect had his belongings, including his wallet, passport, and credit cards.

“I said ‘I’m going to push this button on my tracker,'” said Bruns.

According to the arrest form, the victim pushed the button and a noise began to ring inside the suspect’s pocket.

“That’s all I could worry about, was getting my stuff back,” said Bruns.

Police arrested 41-year-old Moisses Gomez. He faces a burglary and unlawful possession of stolen credit cards charge.

Gomez just finished a prison sentence for strong-arm robbery. He got out in November for that crime.

He remains in jail at the Miami-Dade County jail.

