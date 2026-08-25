CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing felony charges after investigators say he attempted to run a cyclist off the road and then opened fire on him during a confrontation in Cutler Bay, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Raimero Rios, 40, was arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday at SW 87th Avenue and 184th Lane.

According to investigators, a group of cyclists was riding in the area when Rios, driving a black SUV, attempted to run one of them off the roadway. A verbal dispute followed, during which Rios produced a firearm and fired at the cyclist before fleeing the scene.

All of which, was captured on video and shared to social media via Only in Dade.

The arrest report states “following the collision, the defendant brandished a firearm and discharged a round in the direction of victim 2.”

The cyclist was not struck, and no injuries were reported.

Rios then fled the scene.

Detectives identified Rios through further investigation and placed him under arrest on Monday.

Rios faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

In court on Tuesday, Rios received a $15,000 bond, which he has posted. He is expected to bond out of jail at some point during the evening hours.

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