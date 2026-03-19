MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing vehicular homicide and hit-and-run charges after allegedly mowing down two pedestrians on Collins Avenue Wednesday night and fleeing the scene on foot into a nearby Walgreens, authorities said.

Adan Negron-Morris, 42, was arrested Thursday and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in connection with the deaths of Sarisa Kongduang and Greatgomon Laowatdhanasapya.

According to Miami Beach Police, Negron-Morris was driving a black Nissan Sentra eastbound on 71st Street toward Collins Avenue at approximately 9:07 p.m. without headlights and in a reckless manner. A Miami Beach officer conducting a high-visibility patrol in the area of Indian Creek Drive observed the vehicle and attempted to respond as multiple 911 calls simultaneously came in reporting the driver’s behavior.

Negron-Morris turned north onto Collins Avenue and struck both pedestrians as the vehicle entered the intersection at 73rd Street.

The car continued to 74th Street and Collins Avenue before coming to a stop. Negron-Morris then exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby Walgreens, where witnesses directed responding officers to his location.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Kongduang and Laowatdhanasapya were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, where they later died from their injuries.

Negron-Morris faces two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

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