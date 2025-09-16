HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody after police said he stole an ambulance from Hialeah Hospital on Tuesday.

According to Hialeah Police, the driver of an MCT ambulance left the vehicle briefly at the hospital’s emergency room entrance while admitting a patient when it was taken.

Using GPS tracking and live camera feeds inside the vehicle, dispatchers relayed real-time updates to officers.

Authorities located the ambulance traveling south on Northwest 27th Avenue and conducted a felony traffic stop.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Elijah Luis Motanez, was arrested without incident. Police said the ambulance was then safely returned to MCT Ambulance Services.

Motanez was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and charged with grand theft.

