MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video from a deli captured the moments officers took a man into custody after he broke through a window and attempted to steal money from the register.

Cameras from the Fleisch Classic Jewish Deli on West 41st Street captured the shattered glass covering the sidewalk outside after the man had broken in just before 3:00 a.m., Wednesday.

Inside the deli, the man, who authorities identified as 45-year-old Christopher Pike, is seen walking through the shop and even enjoying a fountain drink.

A short time later, several Miami Beach Police officers arrived at the deli to confront Pike.

According to the arrest report, officers gave Pike several commands to walk toward them. He reportedly ignored them and continued attempting to pry open the cash register behind the front counter.

That’s when officers took him down and into custody.

Before authorities had arrived, Ronald Vargas, an employee who works at a nearby restaurant, heard the commotion outside.

“I saw the guy breaking the window to my neighbor’s business and I kept my distance and called 911 and police arrived in seconds,” the man told 7News.

Pike appeared before a judge, Wednesday afternoon.

He faces multiple charges, including burglary, criminal mischief, resisting officers without violence and giving a false name.

The estimated damage caused to the deli was around $1,600.

The deli remains open but has boarded up the damaged window for the time being.

Meanwhile, Pike remains behind bars.

