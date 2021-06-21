FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man has been arrested after shooting at a female USPS employee outside of his home in Florida City.

The incident occurred at the Tower View Villa community at 665 NW 6th St., shortly after 3 p.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the SWAT team set up a perimeter around the area.

According to USPS, the female postal employee arrived at the location and spotted the man brandishing a rifle.

She fled to her vehicle, and the man fired at least one shot at the vehicle. She was not injured.

Police were called to the scene, and the man surrendered as he lay on the ground in spread eagle position.

