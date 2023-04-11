MIAMI (WSVN) - One man has been arrested after, police said, he set a mattress on fire in his Miami home and caused a massive blaze. Nelson Granado was charged with first-degree arson and attempted murder on Tuesday.

According to a police report, his wife and son believed he started the fire to try to kill them. They said he has been threatening to kill them for the past several months.

Granado denied setting the house on fire in a statement he made to the police.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

