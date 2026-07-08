MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is facing voyeurism and battery charges after investigators say he secretly recorded two women in restrooms at Miami Dade College’s North Campus before shoving one of them to the ground when she confronted him.

Rishard Trivell Parsons, 31, was arrested Tuesday night by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau’s Sexual Crimes Investigations Unit.

According to investigators, two women separately reported that Parsons recorded them while they were using women’s restrooms on campus at 11380 NW 27th Avenue.

When the second victim confronted him, Parsons shoved her, causing her to fall and sustain a possible knee injury, before fleeing the scene.

Miami Dade College Public Safety staff and a Good Samaritan detained Parsons until MDSO deputies arrived. He was then transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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