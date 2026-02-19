MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody after, police said, he wreaked havoc while behind the steering wheel in Medley.

According to Miccosukee Police, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Wednesday near the intersection of Krome Avenue and Tamiami Trail after receiving reports of an assault occurring inside of a vehicle.

The driver refused to pull over, driving recklessly and, according to authorities, he struck a patrol vehicle and forced civilian cars off the roadway.

During the pursuit, an officer said they observed the driver assaulting a female passenger while attempting to run a patrol unit off the road.

The pursuit came to an end when the subject reached a dead-end in the area of Northwest 121st Street in Medley.

Officers apprehended the man immediately after.

The female passenger inside of the vehicle was checked out and is said to be OK.

The officer whose cruiser was hit was also not injured.

