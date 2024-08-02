MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was arrested appeared in court one day after, police said, he led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended in a rollover crash on State Road 826 in Miami Gardens.

Thirty-five-year-old Joseph Gianino appeared before a judge, Friday.

“Aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer after an injury or death, grand theft of motor vehicle parts, leaving the scene of a crash with no serious injury, two counts and driving with a suspended license, third or subsequent offence,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

During his court appearance, Gianino was given a $27,500 bond.

The high-speed chase started Thursday afternoon after Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the entrance to the northbound Florida Turnpike and eastbound State Road 826.

According to investigators, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies began following a stolen black GMC Denali in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange.

As the pursuit went on, the Denali veered off the roadway, allowing FHP to pin the truck into construction materials. The truck ended in a pile of sand.

The Denali also crashed into a blue Mercedes-Benz and a box truck which rolled over on its side.

Gianino had to be extricated from the truck by rescue crews and was then placed under arrest.

According to the arrest report, Gianino was previously on probation for fleeing and eluding police.

Thursday’s incident marked the third time this week where a police pursuit ended in a crash.

On Wednesday afternoon, a man and woman who were involved in a reported shooting led Miami Police on a high-speed chase, which shut down Biscayne Boulevard during rush hour.

The suspects, 32-year-old Ariadne Rodriguez and 35-year-old Jonathan Lozano, were arrested and face a list of charges.

But the trouble continued Wednesday night at the intersection of Southwest Eighth Street and 109th Avenue after, investigators said, a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a rollover crash near Florida International University.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Eduardo Jesus Pastrana, attempted to flee the scene but was arrested.

On Friday, Lozano was granted bond and was released from Dade County Jail.

