OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is now in custody after leading police on a slow-speed chase in what, police said, was a stolen vehicle out of Miami-Dade County.

According to Miami-Dade Police, units noticed the stolen vehicle in the area of Little River Dr. and NW 7th Avenue, Monday afternoon. Officers attempted to stop the Honda Pilot but the driver refused and fled onto the Palmetto Expressway.

7Skyforce flew over the vehicle just after 2:30 p.m. as it crawled on the westbound lanes of the 826.

As the SUV slowly swerved across the highway, its right passenger tire blew and began running on its rim. The blowout, however, did not stop the vehicle despite being pursued by multiple police officers.

The SUV managed to get off the expressway in Opa Locka and after a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop at 134th St. and NW 37th Ave where police were able to safely take the driver into custody.

