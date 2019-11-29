Man arrested after hit-and-run leaves woman dead, 2 hurt

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run in Hialeah that left a woman dead and sent two others to the hospital.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of East First Avenue and Ninth Street, early Friday morning.

Surveillance video captured the suspect’s car speeding through the intersection. Moments later, the victims’ vehicle is seen spinning out and hitting a pole.

Ines Roche, who owns the surveillance footage, described the tense moments through a translator.

“I heard a loud boom, a loud sound of a crash. It happens very often in this corner,” she said. “I looked outside. I saw the car impacted on the corner. The other car was a bit far, it was in flames. People were screaming. I was afraid.”

First responders pronounced a 73-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Paramedics airlifted the surviving female victims to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Roche said the suspect appeared to take off on foot.

“He wasn’t in the car. He left, but I understand the police apprehended him close by,” she said.

Police took 32-year-old Leandro Leon Perez into custody.

He has been charged with a DUI and fleeing the scene of an accident with injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

